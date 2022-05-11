© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Upcoming Power to Pursue Summit aims to encourage and empower women entrepreneurs

Published May 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
two black women sit on a couch looking at an open laptop
Neosha Gardner
/
Create Her Stock

Loads of research has shown the COVID-19 pandemic took a larger economic toll on women than men in the U.S.

Now some Greater Cincinnati business owners want to help aspiring women entrepreneurs chart their own financial futures.

They’re doing that through a one-day Power to Pursue Summit designed to encourage women, no matter where they are in terms of starting or growing a business.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the summit and the challenges that women have faced during the pandemic are Power to Pursue Summit Founder Rachel DesRochers and Power to Pursue Summit Co-founder Kyla Woods.

The Power to Pursue Summit will be held Friday, May 20, at Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine. More information is available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionSmall businessbusinessentrepreneurship
Stay Connected