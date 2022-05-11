Upcoming Power to Pursue Summit aims to encourage and empower women entrepreneurs

Loads of research has shown the COVID-19 pandemic took a larger economic toll on women than men in the U.S.

Now some Greater Cincinnati business owners want to help aspiring women entrepreneurs chart their own financial futures.

They’re doing that through a one-day Power to Pursue Summit designed to encourage women, no matter where they are in terms of starting or growing a business.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the summit and the challenges that women have faced during the pandemic are Power to Pursue Summit Founder Rachel DesRochers and Power to Pursue Summit Co-founder Kyla Woods.

The Power to Pursue Summit will be held Friday, May 20, at Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine. More information is available online.

