What's on the ballot in Kentucky's May 17 primary

Kentucky’s primary is May 17, but "no excuse" early voting begins May 12 through 14 for all residents. For a map of all the voting locations, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website.

All of Kentucky’s congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with five of six incumbents running for reelection. That includes Rep. Thomas Massie, an outspoken member of Congress who posted a Christmas photo of his family with a gun, days after a deadly school shooting in Michigan. Former President Donald Trump has now endorsed the Northern Kentucky Congressman despite previously calling Massie “a third rate Grandstander."

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has drawn several primary opponents in his bid for a third term. He could face former Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker in the fall. Paul has drawn criticism for his comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Northern Kentucky, legislative and county-level races are heating up with candidates who closely align themselves with Donald Trump challenging more traditional GOP candidates.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the primary is Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams; LINK NKY Chief Content Officer Michael Monks; and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Salzman Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: