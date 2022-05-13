Book controversy, baby formula shortage, and more top stories

Some parents are upset over a novel being taught in Milford Exempted Village Schools and they called on the district to remove the book from the curricula. “In the Time of the Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez is set in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s. One parent wrote to Milford Schools that she believes the theme of the book is “sex and wickedness.” Other parents have posted on social media both supporting and blasting the use of the book. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell has more on the superintendent’s decision not to ban the book.

There’s a nationwide baby formula shortage and it has local parents scrambling. Parents are searching the web and looking for alternatives and some have even tried stretching out their formula supplies. Fox 19 Reporter Payton Marshall has the latest on the shortage and parents’ fears.

Local 12 News bid farewell to longtime anchor John Lomax. He was hired in 1983 under anchor Nick Clooney as the Northern Kentucky reporter. Lomax anchored for many years alongside Cammy Dierking on Good Morning Cincinnati, and most recently, with Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog. John Lomax joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his career and his retirement.

Have you ever wondered what those yellow acorn-shaped lamps are in the road in Cincinnati? WVXU has four of them outside our building. In this week’s OKI Wanna Know, WVXU Reporter and All Things Considered Host Bill Rinehart set out to find out and along the way met some fans of the lights.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

