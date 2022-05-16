Dance Theatre of Harlem performs for two nights at the Aronoff

For two nights only, the Cincinnati Ballet and the Cincinnati Arts Association present New York City’s Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall. The performances on May 17 and May 18 at 7:30 p.m. include works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded at the height of the civil rights movement by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook. The innovative contemporary works use the language of ballet to celebrate Black culture.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the production is Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Artist Derek Brockington.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

