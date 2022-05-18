Upcoming workshop celebrates the courage of people who have survived trauma

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a staggering 1 in 4 children experiences physical, sexual or emotional abuse; 1 in 5 women has experienced domestic violence; and 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men have experienced rape at some point in their lives. Thousands of people throughout the Tri-State are survivors of that trauma.

An upcoming event called the Survivor’s Workshop and Ball aims to celebrate the courage of people who have survived mental, physical and emotional trauma and help connect with them through the arts. The event is May 20 and 21 at the Oasis at Grace in College Hill.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Survivor’s Workshop and Ball and helping the survivors of trauma are Regal Rhythms Poetry Co-Founder Moneeca “MoPoetry” Phillips; Poet Tracy Stanton; and Tristate Trauma Network Executive Director Melissa Adamchik.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

