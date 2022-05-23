Here's how United Way of Greater Cincinnati is changing how it invests in the community

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is changing the way it invests the millions of dollars it raises from the community each year.

The organization announced last month that it was investing nearly $20 million in grants, targeting nonprofits identified after months of interviewing and surveying more than 400 local residents and 200 organizations.

Most of the money — $11.4 million — is being invested in organizations focused on one of six focus areas: financial empowerment for young people; transforming the early education system of care; breaking down barriers to employment and equitable wealth building; building strong financial foundations through stable housing; scaling trauma-informed approaches to strengthen well-being; and improving the effectiveness of the nonprofit system of care.

One result of the change is that moving forward, United Way will fund fewer than the 133 nonprofits it funded last year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the change and what it means for local nonprofits and the community are United Way of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Moira Weir; High Achievers Aim High Program Director Alexandra Cureton; and Charles Stewart Mott Foundation Chair on Community Foundations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy in Indianapolis, Dr. Laurie Paarlberg.

More information is available online about the changes at United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

