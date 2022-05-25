Are your trees showing damage from last year's cicadas? Here's what to do

The weather is perfect and everything is in full bloom. Your spring gardening is off to a great start. But wait! Leaves are turning brown and twigs are breaking off your tree. What gives?

We’re still seeing cicada damage from last year. It's not caused by cicadas feeding on the trees. What's causing the damage and how long will it remain on the trees?

Joining Cincinnati Edition with advice on tree damage and all of your gardening questions are Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County Joe Boggs; Campbell County Extension Office Extension Technician Horticulture Terri Turner; Turner Fam Community Garden Program Director and Homeadow Song Farm Co-overseer Peter Huttinger; and Cincinnati Nature Center Director of Conservation Cory Christopher.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: