Texas school shooting, Tuesday's primaries, and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

At least 19 children and two teachers are killed by a lone gunman at a school in Uvalde, Texas. It’s the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. President Biden angrily called on Congress to stand up to the gun lobbies. Since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 — which claimed the lives of 26 people — gun laws in America have not changed.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday to confront Republican Gov. Greg Abbott about the shooting. O’Rourke accused Abbott of doing nothing.

With tensions high and emotions raw, will this time be any different when it comes to the politics of gun policy?

Meanwhile, it’s also primary season with five states holding elections on Tuesday. In Georgia, the influence of former president Donald Trump's endorsements failed the test. Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his challenger David Perdue and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-nomination. Trump has fought to take down Republicans who don’t support his false claims about the 2020 election, so Tuesday’s results are a significant defeat for the former president.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Texas school shooting, Tuesday’s primaries and more political news is the Political Junkie Ken Rudin; and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Salzman, Ph.D.

