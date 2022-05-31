The effort to restore Cincinnati's long-neglected Potter's Field cemetery

As many as 20,000 are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field.

The cemetery dates to 1852, when government officials began using the site to bury people who couldn’t afford burial in another cemetery or who were unknown at the time of their deaths.

Cincinnati and Hamilton County stopped using the site in 1981, and much of the land has become a tangle of weeds and invasive species.

But the National Park Service recently awarded a grant to the nonprofit Price Hill Will to begin the difficult work of restoring Potter’s Field.

