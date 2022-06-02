Greater Cincinnati gears up for Pride Month - and looks back at its complex history

June is Pride Month — a time dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities across the country and thinking about progress yet to be made.

Cincinnati has a robust slate of events coming up to observe Pride Month, and four days scheduled specifically for Black LGBTQ+ pride.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those events are Cincy Black Pride Founder and Chairman Tim'm; President, Board of Directors Cincinnati Pride, Inc., Benjamin Morano; Cincinnati Pride Inc. Festival Co-chair and Board of Directors Member Michael Cotrell; and Cincinnati Pride, Inc. Director of Development Clarity Amrein.

Pride's significance in Cincinnati goes back long before this year, however. Also joining Cincinnati Edition in a separate segment to talk about Cincinnati's long history with pride celebrations are Ohio Lesbian Archives Co-founder Phebe Beiser and activist and author Michael Chanak.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

