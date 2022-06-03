Ohio's proposed ban on transgender athletes, Cincy's World Cup bid and more top stories

On the first day of Pride Month, Ohio House Republicans pass a bill that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Republicans added the proposal into a bill that provides resources and mentorship opportunities for new teachers, essentially using a back-door to get the measure passed. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Political Reporter Haley BeMiller has results of a poll on where Americans stand on transgender athletes.

It's been five years since Cincinnati’s worst mass shooting. The Cameo nightclub shooting left two people dead and wounded 15. Now a Cincinnati officer who was working outside the club that night has pleaded guilty to submitting false tax returns. And he’s not the first officer from the club to face trouble. Cincinnati Enquirer Breaking News Reporter Cameron Knight finds the officers working off-duty at the club had reason to believe they were being paid with drug money.

If FIFA World Cup officials decide they want to hold some of the 2026 World Cup matches in Cincinnati, it could be an economic boon for the region. But it's also going to cost big to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The cost includes at least $10 million in renovations to Paul Brown Stadium, which gave Hamilton County Commissioners pause as they considered whether to approve an agreement with FIFA. But Thursday commissioners voted to approve the agreement. Cincinnati Enquirer Politics Reporter Scott Wartman and WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner report it's just the beginning, now FIFA has to decide which cities will host the World Cup.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is taking shape. This week more artists were added ahead of the official July unveiling. The new space, which will be built in front of the Brady Music Center, will be dedicated exclusively to recognizing influential Black musicians from Southwest Ohio. WVXU Education Reporter Cory Sharber has more on the careers of the new inductees.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: