How 2 friends grew their new campervan business during the pandemic

Emily Bruns and Sofia Mimendi met through a running group and learned they had much more in common than that single sport.

In 2019, they decided to create a business based on their shared love of hiking, mountain biking, travel and other outdoor activities. They created Aclipse Campervans to provide a travel experience for people who care deeply about nature but live in urban areas.

The company has grown from renting the original “Martha Washington” van to a fleet of seven that they house in a 2,000-square-foot warehouse. The women have been working since the spring of 2020 with mentors from SCORE Greater Cincinnati, a nonprofit organization with volunteers who offer free mentoring to small business owners.

In April, the women were named SCORE Greater Cincinnati’s 2021 Client of the Year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how their business has grown during the worst global pandemic in more than a century are Aclipse Campervans Co-owners Emily Bruns and Sofia Mimendi; and SCORE Greater Cincinnati Co-chair Kelly Dehan.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

