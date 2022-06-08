What is being prioritized in Cincinnati's 2022-23 budget?

The city of Cincinnati is in the midst of its annual budget process — a time for officials to set priorities for spending limited resources.

The city manager has already submitted his proposed budget, and now the spending plan goes to City Council. Will council prioritize road repairs? Affordable housing? Gun violence prevention? And how will federal pandemic funding play into the budget?

As council mulls its budget priorities, city residents can also weigh in. The city has held a series of public budget hearings to get citizen input. A final hearing will be held June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the College Hill Recreation Center.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss their priorities for the budget are Councilmembers Liz Keating, Greg Landsman and Meeka Owens.

In a separate segment, Cincinnati Edition explores complaints from some city workers about conditions at city facilities that have seen some maintenance deferred. Are there plans to fix those facilities, and how will the city's looming infrastructure needs play into the budget process? Cincinnati Edition reached out to the City Manager's Office but scheduling conflicts prevented the city manager from coming on the program.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the city's infrastructure needs are Councilmember Jeff Cramerding; WCPO I-Team Reporter Paula Christian; and Local Union 190 President Dave Funk.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

