Marcus Fiesel's killer is up for parole, CPS says 'no' to arming teachers and more top stories

The man convicted of killing 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel is up for parole and prosecutors want the public’s help to keep him behind bars. David Carroll has spent the last 15 years in prison for the murder of his foster son. At a press conference on Tuesday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters laid out the horrific details of the case. WVXU Reporter Cory Sharber has more on the prosecutor’s plea to the public.

Interim City Manager John Curp and Mayor Aftab Pureval released their draft of the Cincinnati budget at the end of last month. Now Cincinnati City Council has until the end of June to amend it and pass a final version. And this week, council came out with their own proposed additions. As WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello finds, they are suggesting no cuts so far but each councilmember is proposing an addition using money left over from last year’s American Rescue Plan stimulus.

The Brent Spence Bridge was on the agenda when Kentucky’s Transportation Secretary traveled to D.C. to meet with the nation’s so-called infrastructure czar, Mitch Landrieu. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the project to build a companion bridge and subsequent corridor is on track. In 1998, the Federal Highway Administration determined the bridge was structurally sound but not accommodating traffic needs and declared it "functionally obsolete." WVXU Reporter and Mid-day Host Ann Thompson explains what Ohio and Kentucky have already done to prepare to build a new companion bridge and what still needs to happen.

Mayor Aftab Pureval — along with local health and community leaders — announced the latest infant mortality data for Hamilton County. Included in the data are updated infant mortality rates, preterm birth rates, and rates of sleep-related infant deaths. WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner has more on what Cradle Cincinnati is doing to ensure more babies get to see their first birthday.

