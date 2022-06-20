© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Juneteenth's 157-year history, explained

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Courtesy of Cincinnati Juneteenth Committee
Cincinnati's Juneteenth Festival in 2019.

Today the nation celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday for only the second time. Juneteenth is often described as commemorating the date on June 19, 1865 when — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — enslaved people in Texas finally found out they were free. But that short-hand explanation isn’t the whole story.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a fuller picture of the history of Juneteenth are Antioch College Associate Professor of History Kevin McGruder, Ph.d.; and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Director of Education and Community Engagement Christopher Miller.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

