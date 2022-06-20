A Smithsonian exhibit about MLK's final campaign is coming to Cincinnati

The final campaign of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life was an expansive call to unite people against economic disparities.

Culminating in a 40-day protest in Washington, D.C., after his assassination, the Poor People's Campaign is the subject of a new exhibition by The Smithsonian that will be at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center next spring.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about “Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” are Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service Project Director Saul Sopoci Drake and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Director of Museum Experiences Katie Bramell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

