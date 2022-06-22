Over 17 days, SOS Art will exhibit more than 150 artists in its 20th year

This week, artists begin dropping off their work to curator Saad Ghosn for an exhibition at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. In just a few days, with an extremely small crew, Saad will hang the work of more than 150 artists. He’s been doing it for the past 20 years.

SOS Art opens Friday, June 24 for a 17-day exhibition on peace and justice. More than 150 artists will participate and the exhibit will also include mini-prints by more than 40 artists.

The event saw its early years during the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and many works reflected antiwar sentiments. Now in its 20th year, many artists reflect on LGBTQ rights and racial justice. But the range of topics has always been broad and local artists make diverse statements in support of justice and peace.

The opening night, which includes introductory remarks, music, and a potluck reception, is Friday, June 24, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closing is on Sunday, July 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with an artists "walk and talk," a dance performance, an artist get-together and potluck. On Thursday, July 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., an event of art responses to racial discrimination and violence happens.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss SOS Art are Organizer, Founder and Artist Saad Ghosn; SOS Art Honorary Board Member, Art Academy of Cincinnati Professor Emeritus and Artist Gary Gaffney; and SOS Art Board Member, Educator and Artist Jamie Schorch.

