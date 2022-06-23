It's been hot! Your garden doesn't have to suffer

Summer gardeners it’s been hot! But after this heat and humidity we’re seeing some break in the temperatures. A perfect time to get out in the garden.

What do you need to know about summer gardening during these hot stretches? When is the best time to water and how much? Should you prune your plants in the summer heat? Are your plants wilting? What should you do?

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Madison Tree Care and Landscaping Vice President and CEO Jon Butcher; Turner Farm Community Garden Program Director and Homeadow Song Farm Co-overseer Peter Huttinger; and Civic Garden Center Community Gardens Coordinator Kymisha Montgomery.

We’ve got something fun coming up next month – we’re going to record our July gardening episode at the Cincinnati Nature Center’s Krippendorf Lodge in front of a live audience and we have a limited number of spaces available if you’d like to join us. It’s happening on Sunday, July 24th with doors opening at 1:30 and the show starting right at 2 o’clock. There will be a short reception after the show to meet our experts in person. To RSVP, simply click here and tell us who you are and how many are coming. See you there!

