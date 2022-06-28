Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival returns to encourage conversation about diversity through film

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, presented by LADD, returns in July in a variety of venues throughout historic Over-the-Rhine.

Organizers tout the event as the premier diversity festival in the United States led by the disability community.

The festival, which is in its fourth year, received more than 100 entries from around the globe. The goal of the event is to encourage conversation about diversity — along with engagement and action — through film.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the film festival are film critic and Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival Artistic Director tt stern-enzi; Cincinnati-based writer, director and filmmaker David Chimusoro; and Director of Strategic Operations for Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, or LADD, Jason Harris.

More information about the Over-the-Rhine Film Festival is available online.

