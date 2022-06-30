Experts explain why inflation just won't go away

Gas. Housing. Groceries. Utilities. It seems like the cost of everything is going up. And up. And up.

But what is driving inflation in the U.S. to historic levels? And what are policymakers doing about it? And what are the potential long-term implications for the economy, our lifestyles and our political stability?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to grapple with those questions are University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Hernan Moscoso Boedo; Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University Associate Director of Research and Senior Research Scholar Dr. Jennifer Heston-Mullins; Miami University Professor of Kinesiology, Nutrition, and Health Dr. Helaine Alessio; and Miami University Assistant Professor of Economics at the Farmer School of Business Dr. David Lindequist.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

