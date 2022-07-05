Cincinnati Opera's Summer Festival is back with a 'Fierce' new performance

Cincinnati Opera’s 2022 Summer Festival is back after two seasons away. The company returns to its longtime performance venues — Cincinnati Music Hall and the School for Creative and Performing Arts.

Among the performances this summer is a world premiere opera with Cincinnati roots. The opera Fierce follows the story of four teenage girls and the challenges they face growing up in today’s complicated world.

It features music by a Cincinnati native and a libretto by an author based in Northern Kentucky who interviewed young women from some local youth organizations to develop the opera’s story.

Performances are scheduled July 6, 9 and 10 in SCPA’s Corbett Theater.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the production are Composer William Menefield; Librettist Sheila Williams; and Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Producing Artistic Director and Fierce Stage Director D. Lynn Meyers.

Cincinnati Opera is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

