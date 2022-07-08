Sittenfeld jury deliberates, protests over fatal Akron police shooting and more top stories

The jury has begun its deliberation in the public corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld. This week, jurors heard from Sittenfeld himself as he took the stand to answer to his motives when he accepted $40,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents. WCPO I-Team Reporter Paula Christian has been following every moment of this trial and has the latest on the case that now rests with the jury.

The police killing of a 25-year-old man in Akron sparks days of protests and leads to curfews and arrests. Jayland Walker was shot by Akron police as many as 60 times after a vehicle pursuit more than a week ago. Ideastream Public Media Reporter and Producer Anna Huntsman reports members of the community are demanding accountability and police reform as the investigation into Walker’s death gets underway.

It may seem clear where Congressman Steve Chabot stands on abortion. But a lot has changed in Ohio and the nation, and it looks more like Rep. Chabot is avoiding questions. Cincinnati Enquirer Regional Politics Reporter Scott Wartman explains why Chabot is facing one of his toughest races in a redrawn district and abortion could tip the scales.

In the new House District 56, a high schooler is stepping into the race. At 17, Sam Cao is one of the youngest candidates to run for a seat in the Ohio Statehouse. He faces Joy Bennett in the Warren County Democratic primary. Cincinnati Enquirer Report for America Corps Reporter Erin Glynn has more on the issues they’re running on.

The Ohio State Fair is back and so is the butter cow, which returns after a two-year hiatus. The 2019 butter cow honored the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. As WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner finds, organizers are keeping quiet about this year’s theme.

