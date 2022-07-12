A national historic preservation conference comes to Cincinnati this week

Cincinnati is well-celebrated for its historic architecture. And preservation efforts here have grabbed big headlines in recent years.

Now, Cincinnati will host a national four-day conference featuring local preservation organizations from across the country. These groups lead on-the-ground efforts in many cities to preserve historic buildings.

The National Alliance of Preservation Commission's convention, called Bridging the Divide, will run from July 13-17 here.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the highlights — as well as provide an update on what's going on with preservation in Cincinnati — are Cincinnati Preservation Association Executive Director Beth Johnson; National Alliance of Preservation Commissions Executive Director Stephanie Paul; and Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati Operations Manager Carrie Rhodus.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

