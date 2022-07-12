New variants of COVID are rising fast. What does that mean for Greater Cincinnati?

New variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge — and some research suggests they're more contagious than ever.

Troublingly, those variants seem to be more resistant to vaccines than past versions of the virus — and they're becoming the predominant strains of COVID in the United States.

We talk to an expert about what variants like omicron BA.4 and BA.5 mean for the region and whether you need to take extra precautions.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are UC Health Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, and The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist and Assistant Professor Dr. Carlos Malvestutto.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

