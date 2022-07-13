What the Sittenfeld verdict says about politics at City Hall

In the courtroom last Friday, former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld bowed his head as the verdict was read. The jury found him guilty on one count of bribery and one count of attempted extortion.

A man who in 2020 was on a path to becoming Cincinnati’s next mayor could face years in prison. While Sittenfeld awaits sentencing, his then-colleagues — former council members Tamaya Dennard and Jeff Pastor — are, respectively, serving an 18-month prison sentence and facing his own pending bribery charges. The cases have rocked City Hall and led to reform efforts.

We’ll discuss the case and what it says about Cincinnati City Hall politics. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what comes next for Sittenfeld are WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian; University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs Associate Professor of Political Science David Niven Ph.d.; and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: