Man charged with rape in case of 10-year-old who sought abortion in Indiana, plus more top stories

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to cross state lines to obtain an abortion, and now a suspect is charged with her rape. Police arrested 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes Tuesday. The case has gained national attention, with President Joe Biden speaking about the girl when he was in Ohio last week. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost cast doubt on the situation on national television. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Reporter and Producer Jo Ingles; and USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Political Reporter Haley BeMiller discuss the case and how the issue of abortion is heating up in the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval visits the White House for the Safer Communities Act signing. The newly passed legislation includes funds for states to implement red flag laws and a waiting period on gun purchases for those under age 21. But local survivors of gun violence want more action. WCPO 9 Senior Reporter Larry Seward talks about what city leaders have planned.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol held a hearing Tuesday focused on the role extremist groups played in the riot. Those groups include the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militia, which included Ohio residents. WCPO 9 I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Craig Cheatham spoke with Former United States Attorney David DeVillers about the significance of these hearings.

Hundreds of bills from Kentucky’s 2022 Legislative session went into law Thursday. They include laws meant to tackle critical race theory in the classroom, creating a funding model for charter schools and banning transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Divya Karthikeyan explains the opposition surrounding some of these bills.

