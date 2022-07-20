In wake of mass shootings, Cincinnati state senator is proposing new gun restrictions

Tragic mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, have had ripple effects across the country — including here in Ohio.

A new bill introduced by State Sen. Cecil Thomas seeks to strengthen background checks, institute a red flag law and raise the minimum age for the purchase of firearms in an effort to keep guns from falling into the hands of those who might use them for violence.

But can any of those measures make it past a state legislature controlled by Republicans focused on maintaining gun rights? And have similar policies been effective in other places where they have gone into law?

State Sen. Thomas and Johns Hopkins University Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy Co-Director Daniel Webster join Cincinnati Edition to talk about gun regulations.

