Doctors and patients are concerned new abortion bans could restrict IVF

Even before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade there was a patchwork of laws across the country regarding in vitro fertilization. Now that the landmark ruling has been reversed, doctors and patients fear new laws could severely restrict or ban IVF.

In Ohio, a new bill has been introduced that would recognize “personhood” from the moment of conception.

Northern Kentucky University Chase Law School Dean Judith Daar has written an analysis looking at the potential implications for doctors and patients in a post-Roe world. She joins Cincinnati Edition, along with InVia Fertility Specialists Reproductive Endocrinologist Sigal Klipstein, MD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

