Ohio Supreme Court rejects state's congressional map, plus more top stories

The Ohio Supreme Court has once again rejected electoral maps produced by Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission. The congressional map used for the state's May primary and slated for the coming November election unduly favors Republicans, the court ruled. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau News Editor Andy Chow joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about that story.

He will be joined by Statehouse News Bureau Producer and Reporter Jo Ingles, who will discuss how new Ohio laws governing abortion could leave doctors with wide latitude in deciding whether to administer the procedure and the fallout from the arrest of a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. That situation made national headlines after the girl traveled to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost initially cast doubt on the story before a suspect was arrested — and his statements have caused controversy.

A Cincinnati ordinance requires landlords to let tenants stay in their rented homes if they pay back rent they owe. But Hamilton County magistrates haven't been enforcing that law. Now a Hamilton County judge has stepped in saying the city law should be observed. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello joins us to talk about what that means for local renters. She'll also discuss why half of Cincinnati's public pools are closed this summer.

Cincinnati Enquirer City Hall Reporter Sharon Coolidge will also join us with the latest news about the case against former Cincinnati City Councilmember Jeff Pastor, who is accused of accepting bribes. A federal judge assigned Pastor a federal public defender after his previous attorney was suspended from practicing law earlier this year.

The Queen City is known for its sweeping vistas and epic hills. But which one is the steepest? WVXU Reporter and All Things Considered Host Bill Rinehart will join us with the answer — and you might be surprised. He'll also tell us about the source of one of the most powerful and unique odors in the city. And no, it isn't someone who just climbed all the way up Straight Street in this muggy July weather.

