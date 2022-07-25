Want to take a fun summer road trip? Consider getting out on a bike

Nothing says summertime like a good road trip. But you don’t have to jump in your car to get away for the day, the weekend or longer.

There are plenty of great routes you can bike — if you take a little time to prepare for the ride.

What do you need to do, physically, to work up to a longer ride? What should you do to make sure your bike is up for the trip? What should you bring? Who should you bring? What kind of bike is best for distance riding? And what are some fun destinations you can reach in a day or over the course of a weekend?

Our bike experts will walk you through what you’ll need for your next two-wheeled escape. Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about it are Tri-State Trails Communication and Events Manager Caitlin Sparks; long-distance cyclist Daniel Iroh; and Chair of the Village Green Foundation Board Nate Kemphues.

