Residents in Cincinnati's Beekman Corridor make plans for resiliency in the face of climate change

Due to a history of socio-economic segregation, lower-income communities — including those that are predominantly occupied by people of color — have found themselves bearing the brunt of environmental issues. Those issues include the effects of climate change.

But an initiative by Groundwork Ohio River Valley, Green Umbrella and the City of Cincinnati is looking to tap into the knowledge residents of some of those communities along the so-called Beekman Corridor just west of the Mill Creek have about their neighborhoods. How can places like Millvale, North Fairmount and South Cumminsville become more resilient in the face of climate change? Long-time residents who took part in a climate advisory group have some suggestions for the city.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk more about the Beekman Corridor, Climate Advisory Groups and the City of Cincinnati's Green Cincinnati Plan are Darryl Franklin; Groundwork Ohio River Valley Community Outreach Coordinator Kelsey Hawkins-Johnson; and City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability Sustainability Manager Ollie Kroner.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: