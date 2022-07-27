Attracting beneficial insects while controlling pests in your summer garden

It’s late July and summer gardens are in full swing. That is, until the garden pests come along. Insects, chewing their way through foliage, stems and fruits. Our gardening experts have advice for keeping the bad bugs at bay, while making your gardens more welcoming for the insects you want to attract.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County Joe Boggs; and Civic Garden Center Community Gardens Coordinator Kymisha Montgomery.

