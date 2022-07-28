Cincinnati Art Museum curator explains her work as an art detective, and how she discovered 'magic' mirror

The Cincinnati Art Museum has rediscovered a rare piece of art that spent more than 50 years in storage.

The artwork is known as a “magic” mirror. Under special lighting conditions, it reveals an image of a Buddha surrounded by rays of light.

It went on display at the museum July 23rd.

And while it’s among the most high-profile hidden treasures in the museum’s vast collection, it’s not the first discovery that Cincinnati Art Museum Curator of East Asian Art Dr. Hou-Mei Sung has made in the time she has worked there.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this latest discovery – and the importance of this artwork – are Cincinnati Art Museum Curator of East Asian Art Dr. Hou-Mei Sung and Cincinnati Art Museum Marketing & Communications Manager Kaitlyn Sharo.

