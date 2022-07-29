Indiana lawmakers debate how far to take abortion ban, plus more top stories

Indiana has been embroiled in a debate this week over a proposed restrictive abortion ban for the state. Indiana lawmakers are convening for a special session and are considering Senate Bill 1, which would make abortion illegal in almost all cases. The Senate comes back Friday and could vote on the bill then. Indiana Public Broadcasting Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith says even among Republicans there are deep divisions over this bill.

A Cincinnati police officer is suspended after she is caught on body camera using a racial slur. According to an internal report Officer Rose Valentino admitted to using the slur after a Black teen flipped her off. It’s not the first time she has been in trouble with the department. Cincinnati Enquirer Breaking News Reporter Cameron Knight has details on past charges.

In the race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance may have some catching up to do. He is trailing behind Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in both fundraising and spending. But Vance has the backing of a Silicon Valley billionaire. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Political Reporter Haley BeMiller explains how Peter Thiel could make an impact on the race to replace Rob Portman.

Fiona fans are waiting in anticipation for the day everyone’s favorite hippo becomes a sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and mom Bibi are expecting the arrival of a new baby hippo anytime now. Bibi’s due date is August 15 but at WVXU Senior Editor and Reporter Tana Weingartner finds, the mama hippo is showing some signs that her labor could be approaching.

