© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit looking for apartments struggles with the housing crunch

Published August 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
NewPath housing
Nick Swartsell
/
Ahmad Colvin and Charles Carr, two residents in the NewPath Independent Living Services program, stand outside the apartment complex they live in. That complex has new owners who are renovating the building, meaning the NewPath program will need to find another location.

You’ve probably already heard about – or maybe experienced yourself – the high cost of housing in Greater Cincinnati.

But there’s a lesser-known angle of the current housing crisis you might not have thought about – nonprofits that need to rent or purchase living spaces for their clients.

As rents get higher and the housing market becomes more competitive, one local behavioral health organization has run into a challenge finding housing for some young people seeking to transition to independence.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the situation and how the challenging housing market is impacting nonprofits are NewPath Chief Operating Officer John Parran and NewPath CEO Eric Cummins.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected