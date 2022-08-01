A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit looking for apartments struggles with the housing crunch

You’ve probably already heard about – or maybe experienced yourself – the high cost of housing in Greater Cincinnati.

But there’s a lesser-known angle of the current housing crisis you might not have thought about – nonprofits that need to rent or purchase living spaces for their clients.

As rents get higher and the housing market becomes more competitive, one local behavioral health organization has run into a challenge finding housing for some young people seeking to transition to independence.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the situation and how the challenging housing market is impacting nonprofits are NewPath Chief Operating Officer John Parran and NewPath CEO Eric Cummins.

