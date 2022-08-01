Monarch butterflies recently landed on an international endangered species list. Greater Cincinnati experts tell us more
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recently put the monarch butterfly on its “red list” of endangered species.
The iconic orange and black butterflies aren't just beautiful; they're an important part of the ecosystem here and in other places along their epic migration route.
Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about what the IUCN's designation means for the monarch — and why the prolific pollinators are vital here and elsewhere — are University of Cincinnati Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences Patrick Guerra, Ph.D., and Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Director of Global Conservation Lily Maynard.
