Millions of people could lose their insurance if ARPA premium subsidy expires

A surprise deal between Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is being worked out that includes major changes to the Affordable Care Act, the nation’s biggest-ever climate bill and the largest tax hike on corporations in decades.

Among the provisions if the deal passes are an extension of an American Rescue Plan Act premium subsidy. The premium tax credit has meant that millions of Americans with health insurance on the ACA Marketplace have affordable coverage. The ARPA subsidies let to a record increase in Marketplace enrollment, but if they expire more than 3 million Americans may lose their health insurance and premiums will go up.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what’s at stake are Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio Executive Director Steve Wagner; Urban Institute Health Policy Center Senior Fellow Matthew Buettgens; and Patrick LaPrade who previously bought his insurance through the ACA Marketplace.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

