Verna Williams departing the UC College of Law for D.C.

After more than 20 years with the University of Cincinnati, the dean of the College of Law is departing for a new role. Verna Williams is leaving UC for her native Washington, D.C. to lead Equal Justice Works, a nonprofit that provides public interest fellowship opportunities for junior attorneys.

Williams began her career at UC as an assistant professor and has been the dean of the College of Law since 2017. Before her time at UC, she practiced at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Verna Williams joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her time with the UC College of Law and her new role.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: