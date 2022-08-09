As the war in Ukraine continues, Cincinnati's sister city Kharkiv needs help

As Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on, Cincinnati’s Ukrainian sister city Kharkiv has experienced deep hardship.

From medicine to food to repairs for vital infrastructure and equipment, the city continues to need help even as its residents push on with their lives.

Representatives from the Red Cross in the embattled city are in Cincinnati to talk about the latest from Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Red Cross Executive Director Tatiana Zima; Kharkiv Red Cross President and Ukraine Red Cross Board Member Konstantin Bashkirov; and Cincinnati Kharkiv Sister City Partnership Vice President Susan Neaman join Cincinnati Edition to discuss what the city’s residents need most and how we can help.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: