Exploring the largely under-regulated industry of dietary supplements

The market for dietary supplements has grown to a $40 billion a year industry. In 2018, 57.6% of adults used a dietary supplement in the past 30 days, according to the CDC. And yet the industry is largely under regulated. Dietary supplements are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for safety and efficacy.

So which supplements, if any, are effective, and are some potentially harmful? And what oversight does the industry need?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss dietary supplements are Wuest Family Pharmacy Practice Skills Center Director and University of Cincinnati's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy Associate Professor of Pharmacy Michael Hegener, Pharm.D, BCACP; Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Instructor of General Internal Medicine and Northwestern Medicine Physician Jenny Jia, MD, MSc; and Oregon State University Emeritus Professor of Nutrition Melinda Manore, Ph.d, RDN, FACSM.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: