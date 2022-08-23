Local artists will soon have their work on Bounty paper towels. How this innovative partnership started
The world of mass-market design can be difficult to break into. Especially if you don't have a design degree and aren't in the industry.
But some talented local artists working with a Cincinnati nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities are getting that shot.
Eight artists who participate in Visionaries + Voices programs have their designs featured on Bounty-brand paper towels distributed to grocery stores across the country thanks to an innovative partnership between the two organizations.
The program provides more than just a brief bit of exposure for the artists.
Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how the initiative came about and what it means for the artists are Visionaries + Voices artists Leah Davis and Neil Dignan; V+V Creative Director Karen Boyhen; and Bounty Senior Designer Cathy Sonnett.
