Biden canceling debt, cyclists killed in crashes and more top stories

President Biden on Wednesday announced a sweeping effort to forgive federal student loan debt. The plan will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year. Those who receive Pell Grants could see up to $20,000 in forgiveness. So how will that impact Ohioans? Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Reporter and Producer Jo Ingles has a look.

What can we take away from months and months of Ohio’s redistricting saga? In 2018, Ohioans voted for a constitutional amendment to set a less partisan way of drawing congressional district lines. Now the Ohio Supreme Court has repeatedly struck down the district maps as highly gerrymandered. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson breaks down the redistricting fiasco in which two of the most powerful Republicans in Ohio have suggested it might be time to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal.

Two cyclists are killed over the weekend in separate crashes. Now the cycling community is calling for safety changes to prevent tragedies. Jefferey Robbins was killed while cycling in Indian Hill. In a separate crash, Gloria San Miguel was killed while biking on the 11th street bridge in Newport. Data shows that these deaths are part of an upward trend. LINK NKY Reporter Kaitlin Gebby and WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello have more on the actions local activists are calling for.

