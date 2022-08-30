A Greater Cincinnati program to aid domestic violence survivors is expanding

Domestic violence has gotten worse during the pandemic. But a local rapid response team for survivors and their children is expanding to meet the growing need.

The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team provides 24/7, trauma-focused, on-call response to domestic violence situations in Cincinnati and some surrounding areas.

The program has served more than 5,700 survivors since 2018, according to Women Helping Women, a local organization working to address gender-based and intimate partner violence. That number includes big upswings in 2021 and so far in 2022.

Now, the DVERT program will be able to help more people with an expansion to all 49 municipal jurisdictions in Hamilton County — up from 20 jurisdictions in years past.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss increasing domestic violence calls, DVERT's expansion and how the program supports survivors are Women Helping Women President and CEO Kristin Shrimplin; DVERT Program Director Callie Ward; and Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Lt. Colonel Michael John.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: