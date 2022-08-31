New research explores barriers to COVID treatments among Greater Cincinnati Latinx communities

In the more than two years the COVID-19 pandemic has been grinding on, researchers have made great strides in methods to prevent and treat the virus.

But not everyone has equal access to those measures. Greater Cincinnati's Latinx communities, for example, have sometimes struggled to take advantage of treatment options.

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have studied those barriers and talked with members of those communities about potential solutions.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about their research are UC College of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Coordinator Shania Horner; The Community Builders Community Life Senior Manager Luz Elena Schemmel; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Keith J. Martin; and Assistant Professor at Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Dr. Amy Rule.

