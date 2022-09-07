As Northern Kentucky loses affordable housing, local leaders talk about solutions

Like many urban areas, Newport has seen big changes in recent years. New development has come rapidly to the city of 14,000 just across the river from downtown Cincinnati.

A lot of that activity has been welcomed — but it also raises questions from some residents about whether they’ll be able to afford to stay.

Some residents facing that situation right now live at Victoria Square — a 232-unit apartment complex near Newport's western riverfront that will soon undergo a major renovation. Those living there will need to be out by this winter. Many say they're having a hard time finding another affordable place to live.

City and nonprofit leaders say they're looking for ways to help people find housing in a very tough rental market.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Victoria Square and affordable housing in Newport are Newport City Manager Tom Fromme; Newport Neighborhood Foundations Director Tom Guidugli Sr.; and Brighton Center Vice President Talia Frye.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

