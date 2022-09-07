© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

As Northern Kentucky loses affordable housing, local leaders talk about solutions

Published September 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
victoria square
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
New development has taken off in Newport. Meanwhile, some lower-income residents are finding it hard to afford living there.

Like many urban areas, Newport has seen big changes in recent years. New development has come rapidly to the city of 14,000 just across the river from downtown Cincinnati.

A lot of that activity has been welcomed — but it also raises questions from some residents about whether they’ll be able to afford to stay.

Some residents facing that situation right now live at Victoria Square — a 232-unit apartment complex near Newport's western riverfront that will soon undergo a major renovation. Those living there will need to be out by this winter. Many say they're having a hard time finding another affordable place to live.

City and nonprofit leaders say they're looking for ways to help people find housing in a very tough rental market.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Victoria Square and affordable housing in Newport are Newport City Manager Tom Fromme; Newport Neighborhood Foundations Director Tom Guidugli Sr.; and Brighton Center Vice President Talia Frye.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionKentucky Newsaffordable housing
Stay Connected