There's money in the Inflation Reduction Act for farms. Here's how it will go to use

Farms cover roughly 40% of the country and some of them will be covered in the Inflation Reduction Act. Inside the new law is nearly $20 billion to make our nation’s farms greener. From storing more carbon in the soil, to making farms more resilient in the face of extreme weather, and planting cover crops, farmers are finding ways to reduce the impacts on the environment.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to take a look at farming practices in our region and efforts to go greener are U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Ohio State Conservationist John Wilson; Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of State and National Policy Brandon Kern; Ohio State University Atmospheric Scientist, OSU Extension Climate Specialist and Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center Research Scientist Aaron Wilson, Ph.d.; Ross County Farmer Greg Corcoran; and Warsaw, Kentucky Farmer Taylor Jones.

