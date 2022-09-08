© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

There's money in the Inflation Reduction Act for farms. Here's how it will go to use

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
barley-field-gf30e8c149_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Farms cover roughly 40% of the country and some of them will be covered in the Inflation Reduction Act. Inside the new law is nearly $20 billion to make our nation’s farms greener. From storing more carbon in the soil, to making farms more resilient in the face of extreme weather, and planting cover crops, farmers are finding ways to reduce the impacts on the environment.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to take a look at farming practices in our region and efforts to go greener are U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Ohio State Conservationist John Wilson; Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of State and National Policy Brandon Kern; Ohio State University Atmospheric Scientist, OSU Extension Climate Specialist and Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center Research Scientist Aaron Wilson, Ph.d.; Ross County Farmer Greg Corcoran; and Warsaw, Kentucky Farmer Taylor Jones.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionfarming
Stay Connected