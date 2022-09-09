© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Indiana's abortion ban goes into effect this week

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative chambers, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, as lawmakers vote to concur on a near-total abortion ban, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Indiana’s new abortion ban takes effect September 15. The Hoosier state was the first to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The new law bans most abortions except in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the pregnant person; and if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

A new lawsuit alleges the ban violates Indian’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This comes after another lawsuit was filed last month alleging the ban violates Indiana’s Constitution.

On Cincinnati Edition we examine how the ban impacts patients in Indiana and surrounding states.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

