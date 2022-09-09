© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Trump endorses DeWine for re-election, plus more top stories

Published September 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has a lot of ground to make up in her race if she’s going to catch her opponent, Mike DeWine. The Republican incumbent outpaces her in polling and in fundraising.

Now DeWine has clinched the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. This comes after Trump didn’t back anyone in the governor’s race during the primary.

This hour on Cincinnati Edition we discuss the campaigns, the U.S. Senate race and other top stories.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Tags

