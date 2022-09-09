Trump endorses DeWine for re-election, plus more top stories

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has a lot of ground to make up in her race if she’s going to catch her opponent, Mike DeWine. The Republican incumbent outpaces her in polling and in fundraising.

Now DeWine has clinched the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. This comes after Trump didn’t back anyone in the governor’s race during the primary.

This hour on Cincinnati Edition we discuss the campaigns, the U.S. Senate race and other top stories.

