Sarah Weiss steps down as CEO of Holocaust & Humanities Center after 18 years. What's next?

Sarah Weiss is leaving her role as the CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center after 18 years with the organization.

The center’s board chair, David Wise, will become interim CEO, and Weiss will serve as a senior advisor. The change takes effect Sept. 22.

Weiss and Wise will work together to prepare for the center’s next CEO to make the most of a recent $18 million gift to the center.

“The same gut instinct that has guided me throughout my journey at HHC tells me it’s the right time for a change, for me and for HHC,” Weiss said in a news release. “My heart remains committed to HHC, and I’m delighted to work with David to steward the center through its next phase of growth.”

During her time as CEO, Weiss led the center to become an independent nonprofit that has grown since its early days as part of Hebrew Union College, leading the effort to move the center into Union Terminal in 2019. She also has built an endowment that will sustain the organization’s work for many years to come.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss this change for the center, and the legacy Weiss leaves.

Guests:



Sarah Weiss, CEO, Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

David Wise, Board Chair, Holocaust & Humanity Center



