As caregivers for adults with disabilities age, they need a plan for the future. This program is a guide

Across the United States, nearly a million households include an adult with an intellectual or developmental disability and caregivers who are 60 or older.

As those caregivers age, their worries can grow about what will happen if their loved ones outlive them.

Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services has a series called "The Future is Now" to help families formally express their desires and goals for the future.

“We talk about hopes and worries, and what you can do right now so your loved one can still live a full life,” Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services Family Engagement Coordinator Sean Bostic said in a news release. “Our 'Future is Now' series helps families realize they can create strong ties, share their stories and have plans in place for the future.”

Sessions are held via Zoom, and more than 100 families have attended the program over the past five years. More information about the sessions is available online.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the needs of aging caregivers and what they can do to prepare.

Guests:



Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services Family Engagement Coordinator Sean Bostic

Jason Harris, a person with disabilities who has a master's degree in disability studies

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

